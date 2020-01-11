Leeds was beaten by Sheffield on Wednesday, West Brom closed the gap in Charlton, Brentford and Fulham

Loading...

Brentford and Fulham closed the gap between Leeds United and West Brom in the race for the championship title, as they both lost points on Saturday.

The lead at the top was reduced to just six points for Leeds, while the Baggies were one point ahead.

Getty Images – Getty

Patrick Bamford misses the goal for Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 2-0 in their Yorkshire derby on Sheffield’s Elland Road on Wednesday when Gareth Southgate watched from the stands.

Wednesday had to put a lot of pressure in the first half as Leeds dominated the competition.

But former Leeds boss Monk saw the Owls improve after the break, and Jacob Murphy gave them the lead three minutes from time.

Substitute Atde Nuhiu ended victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time to bring Monk’s team into the play-off spots.

West Brom was held at The Valley by Charlton the second time in a week.

Kenneth Zohore scored the Baggies’ first goal after 22 minutes before Josh Davison equalized for the Addicks.

Hal Robson-Kanu regained his lead less than 60 seconds after the break, but defender Tom Lockyer earned Lee Boywer’s team a point.

Getty Images – Getty

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the winning goal for Fulham

Ivan Cavaleiro scored the only goal of the game at KCOM Stadium when Fulham defeated Hull City 1-0 to take advantage of the slip of the first two.

On Saturday, the early start, Brentford won 3-1 against local rival QPR in the last derby at Griffin Park.

There was a late drama at Madejski Stadium when Reading and Nottingham Forest both scored in added time.

Forest believed they had scored all three points when Ben Watson scored 1-0 in the 96th minute.

Less than 60 seconds later, Tobias Figueriredo set up his own network to bring the teams back into balance and share the points.

Championship results in full

Brentford 3-1 QPR (12.30 p.m. kick-off)

Barnsley 2-1 Huddersfield

Blackburn 1-1 Preston

Charlton 2-2 West Brom

Hull 0-1 Fulham

Leeds 0-2 Sheffield United

Luton 1-2 Birmingham

Middlesbrough 2-2 Derby

Read 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Stoke 0-0 Millwall

Wigan 0-2 Bristol City