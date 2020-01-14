“Leeds would improve the Premier League and I hope they’ll get promoted,” said former Elland Road chief Howard Wilkinson

The Premier League would be a better product if Leeds were involved, former club manager Howard Wilkinson said.

Marcelo Bielsa’s whites were close to winning the promotion last season before entering the championship play-offs. After an excellent first half of the season, they remain one of the favorites this season.

They currently rank second behind league leaders West Brom with 27 games played as they lost to Sheffield at home on Saturday.

Can Bielsa Leeds be promoted this season?

It remains to be seen whether this was a one-time loss or the beginning of the annual collapse of the second half of the season in Leeds, although fans fear the worst given the club’s recent history.

This is the 16th season in Leeds since they were relegated from the Premier League and many fans of English football want the Elland Road outfit to be back in the premier league.

One man who shares this view is Howard Wilkinson, who has worked as a Leeds manager for eight years and led her to the final first division title until the Premier League was founded in 1992.

“I sincerely hope (Leeds is promoted),” Wilkinson told talkSPORT’s Jim White. “Until I actually moved from Leeds, I didn’t know how big – in the other sense of the word – the city was.

“As a city, they have a fantastic ability to get behind what the city stands for, and I hope this is their year.

“They would be positive in every situation, but getting them into the Premier League would improve the Premier League.”

Bielsa took command of Elland Road in the summer of 2018 and has become a cult figure among Leeds believers in the one and a half years he has been in command.

He has strengthened a club that had problems when he arrived, and Wilkinson believes Bielsa’s relationship with his players is central to his work in Yorkshire.

“He fascinates me,” added Wilkinson in the Argentine coach. “At the end of the day it’s about how the players react and what I hear is that the players react well to him.

“The players have changed. They used to be soccer players, and now we see that soccer is what they do, not who they are.

“It seems to me he is concerned about who they are and what they are doing.”