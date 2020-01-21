Leeteuk from Super Junior publishes his own cookbook

Leeteuk from Super Junior has proven his skills in yet another area by launching a cookbook!

On January 21, the idol shared a photo on Instagram of his book called “Lee Teuk Cook Book”. He wrote through hashtags in the caption, “My book is finally out,” adding that it’s about a year later than expected.

The book contains “simple and easy recipes” of the idol, which has hosted the EBS 1TV program “The Best Cooking Secrets” since January 2017. The publisher describes how Leeteuk, at one time, only looked at the experts from the program. their skills, but he cooks now and presents his own special recipes.

The book only contains recipes that Leeteuk really makes in his own home, with dishes ranging from everyday meals and snacks to main courses and desserts. It also includes photos and stories from Leeteuk that show what he really likes.

Super Junior is currently preparing for a return on January 28 with their reconditioned album “Timeless”.

