Leeteuk Super Junior in Defeating Hardships As Team Leader, Expect Performance of 13 Members and More

Leeteuk Super Junior participated in an interview to talk about his life as a Super Junior leader.

Leeteuk debuted in 2005 as a Super Junior member. Becoming the nation’s first group leader with many members has not been easy, but he has held the position for 15 years.

First, Leeteuk gives an update on his life. He explains, “I continue to be active in TV shows, and I have just started my own YouTube channel. I am uploading radio type content called ‘Leeteuk’s Kiss the YouTube.’ According to the concept of ‘Breath of the Bored Soul,’ I read stories received through e-mail, cooking, and cooking (eating a broadcast) The plan was to make a live broadcast once a week, but the response was better than expected, so I Do it every day. Your daily routine is to wake up in the morning, to walk the dog, to exercise, and to do ‘Leeteuk Kiss the YouTube.’ ”

Asked about how he became the Super Junior leader, Leeteuk replied, “I was given the role of leader because I was the oldest in the team. Before the Super Junior was formed, I was preparing to debut with a five-member group called Smile, who was also the leader. It was a bit of a pressure, and I was worried about needing more members at first. I told myself that I couldn’t do it. SM Entertainment’s current CEO Tak Young Joon, who was then manager, encouraged me to talk about it a lot, and I was the leader because I want to make a debut. as the start. After becoming a leader, I have been able to do my job well because there are many people who take care of me. Members also do much for me. “

He continued to talk about his leadership position, saying, “Leading the team to pressure. One day, Ryeowook had to study choreography two days after he joined the team as a new coach, and as we interviewed, he made some mistakes. ‘If this stage is for broadcast, then there is a serious problem.’ ‘The company is preparing us for the upcoming event as we have to prepare for the performances soon after we debut. I pictured myself after I was worried. I can only make a debut if I am “professional,” so I feel pressure and desire and need to work hard. “

Leeteuk also discusses the differences between past and present leaders. She said, “When I became a man, I am full of energy. As a broadcaster, I would invite the member to thank you for the seniors and perform with much energy. I was someone else who is not worthy, I was full of energy positive. Then, I got more scared after I got more into Super Junior. I was worried that something would happen, ruining the team. It’s not easy to do it again if you hit it.

The interviewer asked whether the current members were professionals to take care of themselves, rather than follow the leader because they had been around for a long time. With the ears, she replied, “I know people now know about it now. Not only is Super Junior to grow as a brand, but the same content that is created by the individual members of these. Thanks to it, all he has to do part of their own, and now to be good although I do not care. on the other hand, I was sad. she said that her parents are proud and sad at the rear, and the couple. Kayane things. “

Leeteuk talks about what he does as a current leader. He said, “Now, I can picture the future of the team. I was thinking about what Super Junior should do and what to do over the next five to ten years. I was really thinking about the military. shaft our lights. I have more problems than before. “

He also described the obstacles of the past, saying, “It really happened at the top of us. I kept crying in the dormitory. But, look, these big and small things are a closer team. After the awards ceremony. , I said, ‘The dangerous waves make the ship stronger.’ I thought that the story was about Super Junior. Later, when I got the chance, I wanted to get on stage with all 13 members. Of course, if there were no members who would not.

Finally, Leeteuk shows how Super Junior resolves to disagree. He explained, “The differences are still there because all members have different personalities and strong opinions. Usually, we make the majority vote, but when we don’t, we talk a lot about solving the problem.”

He added, “There are stories related to the lyrics of ‘Mamacita.’ Director Yoo Young Jin wrote the lyrics for the song, and members stated they wanted to change some of the lyrics, so he accepted our request and changed, but the members had other requests, but the absolute authority included the music makers, so we agree that it’s good for us to give you another opinion. After the discussion, the song is half done with the director’s lyrics and half the lyrics he wants. This is how we try to put our opinions together. “

