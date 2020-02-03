Leeuwarden replaces Union Jack with Scottish Saltire after Brexit

As a sign of solidarity after the Brexit, the Frisian capital Leeuwarden replaced the Union Jack with a Scottish Saltire.

Cultural director Sjoerd Feitsma told Friesch Dagblad that he came up with the idea after attending the Robert Burns Festival in Edinburgh in late January.

“I wanted to replace the Union Jack with an EU flag or a rainbow flag,” he said. “I noticed how important it is for the Scots to be out of the EU and still under the European flag in the Scottish Parliament.” I thought: we could do something with it. “

The Scottish Parliament voted on Friday evening when the United Kingdom officially left the European Union not to remove the EU flag. The EU rules will apply until the end of the year while negotiations on future relationships are ongoing.

European officials, including former President of the European Commission Donald Tusk, said they were open to the idea that Scotland should join the EU if it became an independent nation. In the Brexit referendum 2016, 62% of those who voted in Scotland decided to stay in the EU.

Through the Eurocities network and the fact that both cities have the status of a city of literature, Leeuwaarden maintains a number of cultural relationships with Edinburgh.

Feitsma said the flag would fly indefinitely next to the 27 EU flags in front of the city’s main train station. “This is not an official area, so we can decide which flags to hang here.”

