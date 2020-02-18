[leftist-milanovic-sworn-in-as-croatia-president]

Zoran Milanovic’s write-up is generally ceremonial. — Reuters pic

ZAGREB, Feb 18 — Leftist previous key minister Zoran Milanovic was sworn in today as Croatia’s new president pledging tolerance and to change the website page on the country’s wartime previous.

Milanovic took above the mainly ceremonial write-up for the following 5 yrs following winning a January run-off vote by advocating a “normal Croatia” as a liberal democracy which encourages equality for all citizens.

The 53-year-previous applicant of Social Democrats succeeded conservative Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who was the previous Yugoslav republic’s first woman president.

“The wars are over,” Milanovic stated at a modest inauguration ceremony at the presidency.

He built a reference to Croatia’s 1990s independence war, a person in a collection that accompanied the collapse of Yugoslavia.

“Today … no Croatian citizen need to really feel frightened, discriminated or in any way excluded thanks to remaining distinct,” Milanovic mentioned.

“When I say unique I indicate both equally weaker and lesser according to various criteria—gender, ethnic, social, religious, sexual, labour, age.”

Croatia’s president is the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces and has a say in international policy.

Relating to the latter, Milanovic pledged to focus on “cooperation and prosperity” such as with nations with which Croatia has open concerns, notably neighbouring Serbia and Slovenia.

Milanovic took more than the article as the European Union’s newest member, now holding the bloc’s rotating helm, is having difficulties with a mass exodus of its people today, corruption and a lacklustre economic system.

The former leader of the Social Democratic Bash (SDP) was primary minister from 2011 to 2016.

But his authorities, which led Croatia into EU in 2013, failed to live up to anticipations and carry out much-essential reforms, perpetuating popular patronage and bad financial developments.

By profitable the presidency Milanovic designed a comeback just after staying absent from politics for three decades. — AFP