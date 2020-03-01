‘legacies’-creator-julie-plec-talks-upcoming-film-noir-episode-at-scad-atvfest-2020

The cast of Legacies phase out for the 2020 SCAD aTVfest on Saturday (February 29) in Atlanta, Ga.

Signing up for the stars of the sequence – Danielle Rose Russell, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, and Chris Lee – had been the show’s creator and EP Julie Plec, as very well as executice producer Brett Matthews.

At the festival, Julie opened up about a single of the show’s approaching episodes, which is set in movie noir.

“Legacies is accomplishing its to start with and maybe only film noir episode, which is born out of the brilliant mind of [executive producer] Brett Matthews, who really examined noir in film faculty and is a enormous supporter of the style and understands it intimately,” she told EW. “We just wished to dive into a fantasy environment we hadn’t completed before.”

“It was just a style that stuck with me for a extensive time,” Brett additional. “Actually, we had the episode damaged and we didn’t know conceptually what we preferred the environment to be. There ended up a ton of concepts on the table. There was Western, there was steampunk, there was Victorian. Movie noir just grew to become the fantastic storm of producible and in good shape the tone of the time and that certain episode.”

The Legacies film noir episode, titled, “There’s a Location The place the Shed Points Go,” will air on March 12th on The CW!