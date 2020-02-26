Legacies’ Olivia Liang to direct CW’s Kung Fu reboot

The CW’s upcoming reboot pilot of the legendary David Carradine (Kill Bill)-led martial arts series Kung Fu has located its lead star in the sort of Legacies alum Olivia Liang, with her casting coming a week just after the additions of Tzi Ma (Mulan) and Kheng Hua Tan (Outrageous Prosperous Asians), according to Deadline.

Ma and Kheng are established to enjoy the roles of Jin Chen and Mei-Lei, who are the young feminine lead’s parents. They are explained as restaurateurs whose secrets and techniques threaten to wipe out their life just as they deal with the return of their estranged daughter.

In the Kung Fu reboot collection, a quarter-life crisis triggers a younger Chinese-American lady, Nicky Chen (Liang), to fall out of college or university and go on a everyday living-switching journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to come across her hometown overrun with criminal offense and corruption, she works by using her martial arts capabilities and Shaolin values to guard her neighborhood and deliver criminals to justice…all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now focusing on her.

The authentic collection was produced by Ed Spielman, Jerry Thorpe and Herman Miller which ran on air for three seasons from 1972-1975. It starred late veteran actor David Carradine, who portrayed the purpose of Kwai Chang Caine. The Kung Fu collection was also tailored into a film in 1986 titled Kung Fu: The Motion picture and it also spawned off two spinoff collection: Kung Fu: The Upcoming Era and Kung Fu: The Legend Proceeds.

Co-made by Blindspot‘s Christina M. Kim and Martin Gero, the new Kung-Fu sequence is composed by Kim and will be govt developed by Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter through their Berlanti Productions together with Kim and Gero by means of Gero’s Quinn’s Dwelling Output banner. The challenge was very first launched at FOX and was supplied a pilot commitment in 2018 but the deal fell as a result of and it by no means went to pilot.

Berlanti, a grasp of superhero Tv set shows, has helmed collection including All American, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Blindspot, God Friended Me, The Pink Line, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, You, and Titans.