Legal aid is available to those in need

Posted: Apr 8, 2020 / 06:56 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2020 / 06:56 AM EDT

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – At this point in time, many people are facing problems in the law that could kill people, and courts are still open to hear those cases.

NewsChannel 9’s Julia LeBlanc shared with the Hiscock Legal Aid Society that they want people to know they’re still open for business.

Lawyers help families with critical issues on everything from immigration issues to crisis relief. But now more than ever, they want people to know that they are still here to help them.

However, courts now only hear what is known to be important, and that includes issuing laws of protection, child abuse and neglect, illegal dismissal, and even judicial control. In some cases, judges in Onondaga County follow a jury trial for a hearing. Now, for that reason, those with the Legal Aid Society say courts may have other cases at a time like this, with many looking at financial and safety issues that can’t wait. Lawyers often think about the issue of domestic abuse, because they know in situations like this, where people are more likely to be forced into contact with their abusers, they are at risk. is high.

“We have not yet seen a call increase, which worries me. because I know that doesn’t reflect what is happening, and I want to make sure that people understand that we can still help them, ”said Tara Trammell, Attorney in Law, Family Court , Hiscock Legal Aid Society said.

“The entire service of Hiscock Legal Aid and the services of law firms and other local providers will be available when you need it. So, do not think that you will never be able to reach an epidemic. We have all been working the way we have to while working on this disease and we came here to meet your needs and to help you, ”said Gregory Dewan, deputy executive director, Hiscock Legal Aid Society said.

Dewan said now, with the financial situation many are over, some people are not eligible to pay for these services before serious illness can now occur. It encourages everyone to call and go through a financial audit to find out. They will check your income as per your call date. The toll-free number is (315) 422-8191 and no one is in the office, Dewan says they will come to you soon.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local information, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @ JuliaLeBlancNC9.