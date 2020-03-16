Legal courtroom cases suspended around COVID-19 are reset

Editor’s note: Thanks to the severe community health and fitness implications associated with COVID-19, The Each day Memphian is creating our coronavirus coverage obtainable to all readers — no membership wanted.

Shelby County Typical Classes Criminal Court docket has reset court docket hearings suspended because of to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The Periods clerk’s business office emailed the reset dates on Monday, March 16. The court circumstances applies to defendants who are now not in custody.

Past week, the state Supreme court docket issued an buy stating that most-in man or woman court proceedings ended up suspended due to the fact of COVID-19. The suspension applies to appellate, demo common periods, juvenile and town courts. The suspension will final until March 31.

If you have a prison court scenario in Divisions 1-10 the circumstances have been reset for week of April 20 as a result of May 5.

Courtroom Day

Reset Date



March 16

April 20

March 17

April 21

March 18

April 22

March 19

April 23

March 20

April 24

March 21

April 25

March 22

April 26

March 23

April 27

March 24

April 28

March 25

April 29

March 26

April 30

March 27

Might 1

March 28

May possibly 2

March 29

May perhaps 3

March 30

May 4

March 31

May well 5