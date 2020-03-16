Legal courtroom cases suspended around COVID-19 are reset

Editor’s note: Thanks to the severe community health and fitness implications associated with COVID-19, The Each day Memphian is creating our coronavirus coverage obtainable to all readers — no membership wanted.
Shelby County Typical Classes Criminal Court docket has reset court docket hearings suspended because of to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The Periods clerk’s business office emailed the reset dates on Monday, March 16. The court circumstances applies to defendants who are now not in custody.
Past week, the state Supreme court docket issued an buy stating that most-in man or woman court proceedings ended up suspended due to the fact of COVID-19. The suspension applies to appellate, demo common periods, juvenile and town courts. The suspension will final until March 31.
If you have a prison court scenario in Divisions 1-10 the circumstances have been reset for week of April 20 as a result of May 5.
Courtroom Day
Reset Date
March 16
April 20
March 17
April 21
March 18
April 22
March 19
April 23
March 20
April 24
March 21
April 25
March 22
April 26
March 23
April 27
March 24
April 28
March 25
April 29
March 26
April 30
March 27
Might 1
March 28
May possibly 2
March 29
May perhaps 3
March 30
May 4
March 31
May well 5