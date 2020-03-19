Legal hole in the fight against Covid-19 – analysis

Recently, the Union government advised states to refer to the Epidemiological Diseases Act of 1897. The travesty is that this fossilized 123-year law does not define what an epidemic is at all. This one-sided, fourth chapter, act is not well equipped for the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Nations such as Australia, Canada, England and the United States (USA) have passed holistic laws addressing public health emergencies over the years.

The law came into force on February 4, 1897 to curb the bubonic plague epidemic in Mumbai. The law could not restrict plague on Mumbai and soon spread to Bengaluru and other parts. The first part of the Act contains the title and scope of the law; the second part authorizes the State and the central government to take exceptional measures and prescribe regulations to be followed to limit the spread of the disease; the third part provides for penalties for those who violate the edict; and the fourth section provides protection under the law to officers and / or persons acting in accordance with the Act.

The law is flawed because it cannot define a dangerous disease, let alone an epidemic. It continues silently sequestering and the sequence needed to spread the drug / vaccine and other preventative steps. Nor is there a basic conception of human rights principles that must be respected during the emergency and emergency measures that must be applied. The penalty prescribed in terms of section 3 of the Act, i money-pass with Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, also needs to be reconsidered This Section provides for a fine of ~ 200 and simple imprisonment for one month for breach of order of a civil servant. While ~ 200 is a trifle, prison is surplus.

Previously, the Center had conceptualized statutes such as the Model Public Health Act of 1955, which was updated in 1987. It was unable to persuade states to adopt it because it is a state health. The 2009 National Bill on Health was similarly aimed at providing a comprehensive legal framework for the provision of basic health services by recognizing health as a fundamental right. It also provided for a public health emergency response mechanism, implementing a common federal framework. However, this did not lead to a legal structure as it was considered by the states to invade their domains.

India’s legal framework, therefore, becomes rather short when it contradicts contemporary laws that exist elsewhere.

In Canada, emergency and crisis management at the federal level is governed by the Emergency Management Act of 1988 and the Emergency Management Act of 2007. Most provinces also have their own health laws that define the measures to be applied in the event of an emergency. However, there is a relatively greater pledge that the federal government takes the lead in emergencies. Therefore, most health crises in Canada are addressed at the provincial level in coordination with the central government.

In Australia, the National Health Security Act 2007 establishes processes and structures to prevent, prevent and eventually deal with national emergencies, with designated entities providing coordination and oversight at national level and provinces applying their own laws, responses and procedures jurisdiction.

The Public Health (Disease Control) Act 1984 came into force in England with the aim of creating specific functions for different authorities in response to health emergencies. This law provides for a clear hierarchical chain in which primary, secondary, and tertiary physicians must act when addressing a health challenge. The responsibilities are clearly set out in the Act.

The 1944 U.S. Public Health Service Act performs a similar function and creates an administrative framework for addressing any public health condition. It anticipates the need for additional manpower by creating a reserve corps that will increase the units deployed in the shortest possible time. The act was last amended in December 2019. President Donald Trump has now invoked the Defense Production Act of 1950 to combat a pandemic.

With the bare-bones legislative structure in place in India, it will be difficult for the state to find legal support to shut down entire cities, forcibly quarantine people, to order the temporary closure of businesses and the distribution of drugs if it does not occur. The way police forces accept people who have returned from abroad and are reportedly not feeling well is a primitive response to the current situation. One person from Balachour, in my Anandpur Sahib district, tragically committed suicide by jumping off the roof of Safdarjung Hospital after being taken for testing. The plant is set up for the great mismanagement that the country can ill afford at the moment.

During the debate on the Coronavirus in the Lok Sabha, I pointed to this legal anomaly while asking the government to pass emergency laws while Parliament is in session to remedy the situation. However, the proposal, like all other good ones, fell on deaf ears.

Once again, I want to encourage the government that public health emergencies, such as those created by the coronavirus situation, provide an opportunity to update our laws. One day, in the not too distant future, this gap in law and politics could become our Achilles heel.

Manish Tewari is a lawyer, MP and former Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting

The views expressed are personal

