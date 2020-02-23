Legal justice reform wants a correct champion — not the unrepentant Blago

Rod Blagojevich has the suitable concept, but he’s the wrong messenger.

“I’m likely to combat towards the corrupt prison justice process that all much too frequently persecutes and prosecutes people today who did practically nothing erroneous, who in excess of-sentence persons, present no mercy, and who are in positions that have no accountability,” the disgraced former Illinois governor explained to CBS 2 Tuesday evening just just after his release from a Colorado prison.

Blagojevich is ideal about the injustice of our criminal justice technique. He’s just the improper man to battle it.

Blagojevich emerged from jail last week the identical way he went in. Continue to the same shameless media addict, obsessed with the audio of his possess voice. Nonetheless refusing to choose responsibility for his crimes.

He’s nevertheless responsible of all those crimes, which integrated trying to offer a U.S. Senate seat, extorting dollars from the CEO of a children’s hospital and lying to the FBI.

But now Blagojevich wishes to pursue justice for other prisoners languishing in prisons close to the country. The morning after his release, he stepped on to the entrance porch of his Ravenswood house to rant over our “broken” and “corrupt” felony justice program.

“Unfair, unfair and cruel around-sentencing is the rule,” he explained. And several nonviolent offenders are hit with sentences that are “way longer” than all those presented to “violent offenders and intercourse offenders who really triggered wonderful bodily and psychological hurt to their victims.”

Yes, there are men and women in prison for crimes they did not dedicate. And sure, numerous other people today in jail are serving harsh penalties for slight, non-violent crimes. The vast the vast majority of these inmates are people today of colour.

They want champions. They don’t need to have Blagojevich.

Blagojevich’s most recent and dearest buddy is not their pal.

Immediately after his launch, Blagojevich proclaimed his “most profound and everlasting gratitude” to the gentleman who established him cost-free, President Trump.

A president who may be in prison himself, ended up he not shielded by the protections of his singular office environment.

Trump’s commutation spared Blagojevich a different 4 years driving bars. It arrived despite the actuality that his corruption convictions were being upheld all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court docket.

So the previous Democratic governor stood prior to a phalanx of cameras to lavish Trump with praise and declare himself a “Trumpocrat.” He blathered on about all the terrific matters our impeached president is carrying out “to take care of this broken and racist felony justice procedure.”

Trump is no good friend to folks of shade and the weak. Although he cozies up to white supremacists, his racist rhetoric and draconian guidelines have demeaned, disrespected and oppressed them. But now Blagojevich is teaming up with Trump, allegedly to advocate for all those individuals Trump does not care about.

When Blagojevich left the governor’s office environment in 2009, he left powering “close to three,000 clemency petitions,” according to his successor, Pat Quinn.

Quinn, as he explained to Block Club Chicago previous week, experienced “piles of disregarded clemency petitions” to contend with due to the fact of “Blagojevich’s failure to act.”

“I reviewed almost 5,000 clemency situations, and I granted clemency in about I consider 37 or 38 %,” Quinn explained. “I can not keep in mind a clemency situation exactly where the petitioner was not contrite, apologetic, remorseful, sorry it happened. They comprehended that component of the course of action was admitting a slip-up.”

Blagojevich will under no circumstances do that. He is, he claims, a “freed political prisoner.”

That is an insult to all those people prisoners he still left driving. They don’t want a venal, opportunistic and crooked previous governor to champion their trigger.

They need justice.

