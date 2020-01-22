Legal pot “hawkers” should be able to sell at farmers’ markets, on street corners, say black activists

A group of community activists led by violence-abuser Tio Hardiman on Wednesday called on lawmakers to allow the sale of legal pot in public places as a way to strengthen minority participation in the city’s overwhelmingly white cannabis industry.

Hardiman claimed the creation of a “trade permit” that would allow companies to sell weed at farmers’ markets or trucks, which could help “alleviate part of the conflict with illicit drug trafficking” and actually combat gun rifles.

“This way you can get the criminal element out [sell marijuana] and allow these young boys to earn some legal money. And then you can help reduce unemployment in the African-American community, “said Hardiman during a press conference for The Herbal Care Center, a Near West Side pot store.

However, the proposal is not in line with some of the strict rules of the state for selling weed. There is a limited number of state-wide dispensaries that must engage security personnel, scan the IDs of all visitors, and report each sale in a system monitored by state supervisors.

Hardiman claimed that the new companies would keep a ‘paper trail’, comparing potential operations with technical startups such as Grubhub or Uber that use mobile apps and logbook transactions. But unlike those services that accept debit or credit cards, the vast majority of pot stores only accept cash.

Government J.B. The Pritzker office did not respond to requests for comments on the licensing idea.

Pat Mullane, a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, did not respond directly to the proposal, but said the mayor is striving to ensure that all Chicagoans, especially those from “disadvantaged communities,” can take advantage of “jobs and economic opportunities created by the newly legalized cannabis industry. “

Mullane noted that the city is organizing a cannabis resource fair at the UIC Forum on February 1 to encourage industry stakeholders to “get back into the community to engage local residents who may be interested in becoming the next employee, business owner, or investor. to be in Chicago’s newest industry. “

Nevertheless, Hardiman and his allies are looking for immediate action and are planning protests if the new license category is not made. That may include demonstration during the February NBA All-Star Game at the United Center.

“It’s us in or out,” he said.