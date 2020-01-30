Legal weed did not stop illegal deals

It wasn’t that long ago that marijuana was illegal in Massachusetts. But while cannabis sales and use give green light in Bay State, illegal deals have not disappeared – they have just been refined.

In Massachusetts, marijuana retailers are forbidden to deliberately sell more than one gram of pot or its dry weight equivalent to a customer within a day. Illegal dealers circumvent that by visiting a recognized cannabis store a number of times a day and purchasing the maximum number allowed for each visit, also known as ‘looping’. They also visit different stores to make purchases on the same day, also known as ‘smurfs’.

Armed with fresh supplies, they either sell through state lines, or to local customers.

Crime finds a way.

The state of Washington, which legalized marijuana in 2012, is a good example of the drawbacks of the industry.

They too have problems with illegal sales across the board (strongly influenced by falling prices on the product due to an abundant supply), and illegal sales in the state.

A 2019 report for the Washington State Liquor & Cannabis Board Diversion estimated that as many as 35% of cannabis consumed in the state is being moved through illegal channels.

It can be understood that people from states without legalized weed are a good target group for illegal weed, but why would people in the state choose to buy from a dealer instead of a legal store, other than a price break?

The Washington report sheds some light: some cannabis users reportedly rely more on their dealers than on laboratory testing and the testing of ‘bud tenders’ in retail. In marijuana and in every industry, customer relationships are crucial. Secondly, illegal dealers often deliver.

And now smurfs and runs have come to the east, and the reception is far from warm.

As the Boston Herald reported, the state Cannabis Control Commission and Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said they are looking for a multi-agency task force to find, among other things, ways to flatten “smurfs” and “loopers” .

But Massachusetts has something good that Washington doesn’t do: Andrew Lelling.

The US Attorney Lelling and the Drug Enforcement Administration have both vowed to continue to fight weed violations.

“As I have said in the past, the US attorney’s office continues to strive for marijuana enforcement and will review potential cases on a case-by-case basis,” Lelling said in a statement. “We continue to monitor interstate transportation of marijuana along with incoming or outgoing cash shipments and the use of the federal banking system.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration said the opioid epidemic remains a focus, but agents will not ignore pot violations.

Although the opioid crisis is top of the mind for the DEA, spokesman Tim Desmond said, “DEA will not focus its head on other violations, including those with marijuana.” He added: “Anyone who owns or distributes a controlled substance may be prosecuted. The likelihood of being prosecuted for marijuana may be particularly true if you take marijuana across state borders or ship it to states where no marijuana laws exist. “

Anyone making the news about the many drug outages from Lelling and Co. has followed, including the “Operation Devil’s Highway”, which yielded 14 kilos of fentanyl, knows he means business.

And as more retailers engage in legal pot sales, illegal dealers will continue to play the system. But they are warned.