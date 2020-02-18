[Leganes ensure Barcelona method for Braithwaite]

Photo by High quality Sport Photographs/Getty Pictures

‘Pay the clause or he stays’ is the message from Butarque

Leganes operator Felipe Moreno has verified that Barcelona have designed an solution for striker Martin Braithwaite.

Moreno claims the club have been in contact and he’s apprehensive he’s likely to eliminate the striker which will make the club’s fight from relegation even more challenging.

Braithwaite reportedly has a release clause of €18m, and Moreno claims the only way he will go to the Camp Nou is if Barcelona stump up the total cost.

“The fact is that we’re quite nervous. Just after what transpired with En-Nesyri, staying in this league will get more challenging just about every day.” “I can fully grasp that Barcelona do this if the regulation claims it but I believed they could not indicator an lively player and only one particular not contracted. “Yesterday they known as and they were being wondering about it as perfectly as other people. I comprehend that Braithwaite would go to Barca, I would much too. “That claimed we’re not negotiating something. Fork out the clause or he stays at Leganes.” Source | Sport

Braithwaite seems to be Barcelona’s most popular alternative even though the Angel Rodriguez rumors have not really absent away. Speculation has instructed Barca want a deal wrapped up rapidly so we could see some motion shortly.