Legend Julio Cesar Chavez warns Jorge Arce “ugly and toothless”

Boxing heroes of all time, Julio Cesar Chavez and Jorge Arce, attended a media gathering this week to promote their upcoming fight.

The warnings of “Dire” and “Tongue in cheek” between Chávez and “Travieso” Arce growled for their “Duel of Legends” on March 7th.

The couple compete in a charity exhibition competition, which both seem to take very seriously.

After the conflict with last November and the subsequent statements, a rematch began, which is now confirmed.

The “César des Boxens” used the microphone to warn Whippersnapper Arce to train very well. Take care, because on the day of the competition I will beat you up. I’ll make you ugly and toothless, “he joked.

Arce, one of only four Mexican four-weight world champions, made it clear in November that he had great respect for the “old man”.

But this time, he won’t have mercy on him at the Hermosillo Multiple Use Center.

At their first meeting, they faced each other to collect donations for young boxer Christian Castillo, who suffered a training injury.

On this occasion, the card will also have beneficial uses, which will be announced.

WILD – 5 YEARS

Deontay Wilder marked five years as heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council on January 17th.

He was born on October 22, 1985 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Deontay showed a fascination at a young age, but also a talent for sports. Especially basketball and soccer, which proves that he was a natural athlete.

He was on the verge of being part of the top university teams in the United States. But one important fact in his life changed everything. The birth of his first daughter, Naieya.

The new life as a father has realigned Wilder’s goals. The young athlete had to leave the basketball and soccer fields to concentrate on the field.

He started generating income to support his wife and daughter.

The money he earned from his multiple jobs was insufficient because his daughter was born with a rare spinal disorder called spina bifida.

Over the months, complex and comprehensive treatment became necessary. This new need prompted Deontay to search and find the world of boxing to make more money.

Deontay was 20 when he turned to boxing. It was a busy time when he put in his great stamina as an athlete and figure and quickly got used to boxing.

GOLDEN GLOVES

In 2007 he won the golden gloves. The main amateur boxing competition in the United States. He used his remarkable range of 211 centimeters, his speed and the power that distinguishes him.

Deontay’s impressive performances led him to participate in the national boxing team at the Beijing Olympics. He won the bronze medal and was nicknamed “The Bronze Bomber”.

After his success at the Olympic Games, Deontay made his professional debut in 2008.

Since then he has built an extremely successful career with 42 wins, including 41 KOs and a tie.

The fight against Bermane Stiverne on January 17, 2015 was the most important of his career. He managed to win the prestigious World Boxing Council’s heavyweight belt.

Wilder broke an eight-year drought for the United States and thirsted for a champion in this division.

The WBC family congratulates Deontay on his fifth birthday as world champion. To fight the fight with all strength.