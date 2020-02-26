legendary-jazz-singer-keeps-the-history-of-jazz-and-blues-alive-in-leimert-park

LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — “She is like a pillar in the jazz and blues community,” Zhania Preston mentioned about local jazz singer Barbara Morrison. “By means of all of her new music, by way of all of her livelihood that she generates. She’s bringing history.”

“Hi, my name is Barbara Morrison and I am from Romulus, Michigan, outside the house of Detroit,” Morrison reported.

Morrison has had jazz and blues in her soul for as extended as she can don’t forget. She’s carried out with legends this sort of as Ray Charles and Etta James. She’s even appeared in a televised tribute to Ella Fitzgerald with Stevie Surprise and Chaka Khan.

She claims at just 5 many years old she was already seeking to find out as considerably as she could about the songs.

“Who is Sam Cook and Dinah Washington and why is that when my grandmother receives a shot of some liquor she needs to set on Dinah Washington and Sara Vaughan,” Morrison reported. “And the background of jazz. I was just hungry.”

Morrison’s profession was cut quick when she was diagnosed with diabetic issues. She experienced to have the two her legs amputated, but that did not halt her love for songs.

She opened the Barbara Morrison Performing Arts Centre and then, the California Jazz and Blues Museum.

“I had to do some thing to present the little ones that reside in this region, that these were critical people,” Morrison stated.

The California Jazz and Blues Museum opened back again in April of 2016. It truly is residence to Ella’s Pub on Monday nights and it properties pictures and artwork of very well-renowned jazz and blues musicians.

“This area appropriate in this article is so monumental,” Preston claimed. “There is certainly so lots of artifacts, so quite a few portraits that have been hand painted, that’re originals, some are copies.”

“Everybody must know how new music has grown as far as jazz and blues, basic supervisor Timothy Morganfield reported. “Even with the youngsters. Even hip-hop is jazz and blues.”

Morrison however performs and she says she has no intentions of slowing down.

“I even now go on the street,” Morrison stated. “But not as significantly as I applied to. I continue to experience that there is place for men and women like me to keep the flame burning.”

The California Jazz and Blues Museum is located at 4317 Degnan Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008.

