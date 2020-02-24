legendary-nasa-mathematician-katherine-johnson-dies-at-a-hundred-and-one

FILE – In this Feb. 26, 2017, file picture, Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the movie, “Hidden Figures,” poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Johnson, the NASA mathematician whose calculations aided deliver Apollo astronauts back to Earth, is staying honored at her alma mater with a bronze statue and a scholarship in her time. West Virginia State College suggests a perseverance ceremony is planned for Aug. 25, 2018, the working day ahead of Johnson’s 100th birthday. (Photograph by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — NASA suggests Katherine Johnson, a mathematician who worked on NASA’s early space missions and was portrayed in the movie “Hidden Figures,” about revolutionary black woman aerospace employees, has died.

In a Monday morning tweet, the area agency reported it celebrates her 101 decades of lifestyle and her legacy of excellence and breaking down racial and social barriers.

Johnson was a single of the so-known as “computers” who calculated rocket trajectories and earth orbits by hand in the course of NASA’s early several years.

Until finally 1958, Johnson and other black ladies labored in a racially segregated computing unit at what is now referred to as Langley Exploration Heart in Hampton, Virginia. Their operate was the emphasis of the Oscar-nominated 2016 film.

In 1961, Johnson worked on the 1st mission to have an American into place. In 1962, she verified computer calculations that plotted John Glenn’s earth orbits.

At age 97, Johnson acquired the Presidential Medal of Flexibility, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

