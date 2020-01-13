Legendary NFL coaches Bill Cowher and Jimmy Johnson learned on live television that they were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Loading...

Two legendary NFL coaches received life-changing news on live television over the weekend.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher and Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson received news that they were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The coaches who won the Super Bowl were caught off guard. Everyone was at work when the news came – Cowher at CBS and Johnson at Fox.

Both are NFL analysts and now belong to the HOF class of 2020, which is also part of the “Centennial Slate” of the hall. This is the 100th season of the NFL.

According to Johnson, coach and player are the reason he’s here

David Baker, president and CEO of the Hall of Fame, surprised Johnson Sunday during Fox NFL’s half-time broadcast during the broadcast of the divisional matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers, the HOF website said.

Johnson was visibly emotional during the live TV announcement.

“The only thing I can think of is all the assistant coaches who worked for me, all the great players who played for me. They are the reason why I am here,” he said. “This is something special for me, because if you bring in the work we do, it’s nice to know that people appreciate it.”

Fox’s camera also panned to Troy Aikman, who was moved to tears when he was elected to Johnson’s HOF. Aikman played for Johnson on the Cowboys in the 1990s.

Johnson coached the cowboys from 1989 to 1993. During his time as head coach of the cowboys, the team won Super Bowls against the Buffalo Bills in a row in 1993 and 1994.

Johnson also coached the Miami Dolphins from 1996 to 1999.

Cowher: “This honor is really humiliating”

Baker surprised Cowher Saturday before the CBS broadcast of the division matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, the HOF website said.

“I was so blessed,” said Cowher, trying to bring his words together on live television. “Football is a total team sport. I had some great players, some great coaches, and the best organization in football. “

Cowher tweeted on Sunday that he was “totally surprised and surprised” by the news.

“This honor is really humiliating because it is included in so many worthy candidates,” he said. “The trip has been shared with so many, and this is a reflection of the collaboration of all members of the @ steelers family.”

Steelers President Art Rooney II made a statement saying Cowher was “one of our most successful coaches in team history.”

“Bill’s energy and dedication to coaching was evident in every training session and game,” said Rooney. “His roots in Pittsburgh were perfect for our organization because he knew the history and passion of our fans and wanted to bring a Super Bowl back to his hometown.”

Cowher coached the Steelers from 1992 to 2006. During his tenure, the team won the Super Bowl XL in 2006 and defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-10.