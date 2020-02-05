Legendary packer safety Willie Wood dies at 83 | National sport

Willie Wood, a Hall of Fame security company whose primary interception in the Super Bowl helped get the Green Bay Packers to a 35-10 course on the Kansas City Chiefs, died on Monday afternoon in Washington, DC. He was 83 years old.

“The Green Bay Packers Family lost a legend today with the death of Willie Wood,” said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Packers, in a statement. “Willie’s success story, which rose to the Pro Football Hall of Fame from an uninitiated, inexperienced agent, has been an inspiration for generations of football fans. While his health problems have kept him from returning to Lambeau Field in recent years, his alumni weekend visits have been much appreciated by Willie and our fans. We extend our deepest condolences to Willie’s family and friends. “

In the game, initially billed as the first AFL-NFL World Championship game after the 1966 season, the highly favored packers had a narrow margin of 14 to 10 ahead of the chiefs at half-time. With Kansas City’s first possession in the third quarter when he was driving near midfield, quarterback Len Dawson felt pressure and threw a shaky pass that Wood picked up, and returned 50 meters to the Chiefs’ 5-yard line.

Thanks to what legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi called “the thieves of the game”, Green Bay took a 21:10 lead in the next game and never looked back.

“We played well in the first and early second half, but this interception by Wood changed the look of the game,” said head coach Hank Stram at the time.

Despite shoulder injuries that restricted him in college, Wood never missed a game in his 12-year NFL career, all with the Packers, who won five titles during his time at Green Bay. With 48 career mistakes, he took second place in team history. Only Bobby Dillon, who was recently elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of his centenary class, has more (52).

Lombardi once said, “Pound for pound, Willie was the best tackler in the game.” Wood was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

In his later years, Wood struggled with neck, hip and knee problems and – perhaps most devastating – dementia, which left him with no memory of his great plays or his admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

The Packers said Wood had suffered from advanced dementia for almost a decade and died in a DC assisted living facility.