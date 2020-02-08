Legendarys Texas Chainsaw Massacre Reboot finds its directors

The restart of the legendary Texas Chainsaw Massacre finds its directors

Variety brings the news that director duo Ryan and Andy Tohill are responsible for the upcoming horror restart of Tobe Hooper’s legendary 1974 film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, with Chris Thomas Devlin as an attachment to the script. This project marks the first major film by Tohills to be directed by her directorial debut The ditch The premiere took place in 2018 at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“The vision of the Tohill is exactly what the fans want” Producer Fede Alvarez said in a statement. “It is violent, exciting and so spoiled that it will stay with you forever.”

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The restart is done by Fede Alvarez, who is known as the director Don’t breathe and 2013 Evil Dead, together with Rodolfo Sayagues through Bad Hombre Banner. The details of the plot for the restart movie are still kept secret.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The franchise is about Leatherface and his family, who terrorize innocent visitors entering their country in the remote Texas countryside. The original film was made by Tobe Hooper (poltergeist) and was released in 1974. The franchise currently has a total of eight films, the most recent being Prequel 2017 with the simple title leather face, The film series has grossed more than $ 235 million worldwide with actors such as Matthew McConaughey, Renee Zellweger, Viggo Mortensen and Dennis Hopper.

Legendary has experience producing and reinventing horror-classic films like Godzilla and King Kong, which are now part of the same monster verse. They also worked horrified with some original films like Michael Doughertys Trick or treat and Krampusand the big budget Dracula Untoldand Guillermo del Toro Crimson Peak,