Legends Are Famous In The Season 5 Premiere Of “Legends Of Tomorrow” | Legends of Tomorrow, Television

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is back for season five after the Crisis On Infinite Earths Crossover.

In “Meet The Legends”, Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are shocked to discover that the legends have become famous.

It seems that everyone except Sara loves the spotlights, so much so that they invite a team of documentaries aboard the Waverider to film them while they are investigating a strange new spot in the Timeline.

Legends discover that their new problem is none other than Rasputin, who happens to be straight out of hell, and it could be more difficult than they thought.

Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) thinks he knows the reason for these new blips and informs the team that it will not be easy to defeat.

Tune in to the premiere of season five of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow TONIGHT (January 21) at 9 / 8c on The CW!

