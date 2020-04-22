Legends go to the forest of Vancouver for a literal confrontation with fate

Matt Ryan, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Caity LotzPhoto: Michael Courtney (The CW) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews together.

It is impossible for this writer to be anything other than grateful for the return of tomorrow’s legends. When the world rises to a normal level, it’s one of the most anticipated shows; I make candles for it in the off-season and during every hiatus. But now? Give me those great doofs the way you want them. Right now (via Netflix Party) I’m watching the second season with my friends over and over again, I’ve never seen one and it’s like falling in love again. It’s a flawless episode of “Legends of Tomorrow,” but it’s wildly entertaining, and frankly, I’m really interested in its existence. It’s everyone’s turn to use Waverider’s single bathroom for 42 minutes, and I’m out of joy. Any legend is an excellent legend. Please review this again, thanks for reading.

But if I hypothetically continued from there, I would say that the supernatural really didn’t work, did it?

Well, I have to go on, this is my job, these are breaks, and there is a lot about “Zari, not Zari” in terms of many successes and single stumbles. Before I get into the latter, I have to say that Supernatural is my big CW corset – I can never imagine Gilmore being one of the hosts of the Girls’ Dean, but he doesn’t play the role of the dean on this show, his brother plays the Dean and where I threw the towel. In my defense, all of Rory’s friends breastfed if they didn’t ask Yel why he was fired, and so I had my luggage in advance for that reason. In the end, I will get there, I promise. I know the car is called Baby and I know they are Winchesters and they hunt demons, my dear friend and friend A.V. Kate Kulzick, the club’s assistant, said that the show initially had a character (Castiel?) Who looked like John Constantine. Oh, and I know they do a lot of crossovers. But I have it, so I’m not the target for these shenanigans.

On the other hand, I am a complete target for such shenanigans. Meta Legends are my favorite legends. It’s important to remember the moments when the great writers of this show said “what the hell” and bonkers and had to do something smart, and there are many such moments. The foundation for more work was laid here: Atropos (Joanna Vanderham), one of Charlie’s Fate sisters, brakes Sarah Operation MacGuffin after Charlie’s remaining Smell group kills The Smell. Atropos is dangerous – a god, basically – and Charlie is upset, and they’re under a Ray Palmer; now is not the time. But since Constantine is Constantine, moving forward anyway, and unfavorable to all, it turns out that Charlie’s other sister, Lachais Astra, is a coin trainer crawling out of Hell and can follow John. (Shout to everyone who says this in the comments.) So Charlie and Sarah follow John, then Atropos follows them all, and everything goes awry.

And all of this is happening in a supernatural setting, which, of course, could be the setting for the Legends of Tomorrow, given the abundance of television in the Vancouver area. It’s delicious. We learn that the dean is Sarah’s Hall Pass. Perfect. And then the wheels come out of the car a little bit. A piece of the machine is hidden in a random moldy foam in the woods, and the car is just … and there the crew is all killed and turned into zombies, and there are props. real? There is a feeling that the next piece does not fall to the ground, and everything is very simple. It just happens where a supernatural movie is going to be shot. While the zombie comic uses a percussion dryer, Legends isn’t usually as clever and inventive as he manages.

It’s remarkable, because it’s both remarkable, and it’s because Legends is usually the kind that will tear the park apart – but overall, it’s still small, because the episode is so, so much more Supernatural. Supernatural (or as I was called) this is an episode based on strong, sometimes mixed family relationships, primarily sibling relationships. There’s Charlie and her horrible sisters, and meeting someone (with Sarah’s help) gives Legends a glimpse of her family. There is Zari 2.0 and Behrad, the latter helps to seek the advice of their fathers – although he speaks on a scene that is well managed by writers, editors, directors and actors, a beautiful donkey talking to Zari 1.0. both characters were orphaned Black-ian with the ability to forget that they were played by an actor talking one by one. The first is Mick and Ava, who persuade him to rebuild a childhood for his daughter, in which he plays an active role. (Dominic Purcell is amazing to see a baby smile.)

All this work is excellent. The performances are excellent, the story is perfect, set for Sarah Lance to be a kind of wild thing, because she is saturated in the eyes of the gods, the excellent and final battle scene (“Fate is a skinny, not happy?”) Is one of the best of the show. The fact that 2.0 is similar to Zari 1.0 when it first landed on Waverider is a very interesting jump point for this back half of the season. Behrad’s death is shocking and tragic (albeit temporary) and the scenes are beautifully worked out. he prefers disappointing supernatural things to many tones.

If not, the Legends of Tomorrow is back. Hold your pelvis and record.

Acute observations

I hope you loved SPNFamily. If they came up with a set of Western Wings, I wouldn’t mind, even if it didn’t make sense.

A brief note on the numbering of the episode: The finale of the Technically Infinite Crisis finale was shown as the eighth episode of the fifth season of Legends. These are bonkers for our purposes, so they are listed here as section 0. So far it hasn’t matter, if you look elsewhere on the other list, it’s a show where 9 out of 8 of us.

After saying that Sarah is the Dean, I would like to know that many people say, “And Sarah Lance is my Hall Pass.”

Episode MVP: God, it's hard to choose. Dominic Purcell was a lot of fun, but also an excellent showcase for Maisie Richardson-Sellers. But Tala killed Ashe, fuuuuuuuuucking to use a technical term.

God, it’s hard to choose. Dominic Purcell was a lot of fun, but also an excellent showcase for Maisie Richardson-Sellers. But Tala killed Ashe, fuuuuuuuuucking to use a technical term. Moments of crying: I say the end.

Why not fuck ?: It may not be completely developed, but the pinnacle of "Legends Walk on a Supernatural Set" is WTFN.

Readings of the week: "It's the fun of drugs. You can't take them."

Gideon, what is the most methane moment ?: Again, the legends walk on a supernatural set.

Season five episode title ranking: 8. Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me 7. Get acquainted with the legends. 6. One Head of the Period. 5. Zari, not Zari. 4. Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac. 3 and 2 (tie). Kill something and Mortal Khanbat. 1. Romeo V. Juliet: The dawn of justice.

8. Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me 7. Get acquainted with the legends. 6. One Head of the Period. 5. Zari, not Zari. 4. Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac. 3 and 2 (tie). Kill something and Mortal Khanbat. 1. Romeo V. Juliet: The dawn of justice. This week’s legends in the form of the song Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. To be honest, there are some good choices this week, but since Heather Heather met at this meeting …

