‘Legends of Runeterra’ Leaves Beta and Launches on Cellular

Legends of Runeterra, the League of Legends card game, is set to leave beta and is launched worldwide on April 30. With more than 35 champions and 400 cards, CCG online will be launched with new territory that is still stored in a wrapper. The full version of the game will also be available on mobile, allowing crossplay across Android, Android and PC players. Like Teamfight Tactics Mobile, Runeterra Legend will allow cross-developments throughout your account.

Legends of Runeterra is ready to leave beta

If you don’t have a Riot Games account to play, then you must register it here. If you successfully created an account before 7 May, you will be given a Moonstruck Poro Guardian that you can play on your board on 8 May. Your progress that you have already won will not be erased when the game leaves beta. That means you can save all the cards and developments you have got. As someone who almost surpassed Frejlord’s quest, this was a sign of welcome.

The next set of more than 120 new cards will be launched with patch 1.0 on April 28 at 1 pm EST. PC players will have a few days to test the latest set before mobile players have the opportunity to test it. With 1.0 patch on the road, Legends of Runeterra beta will be over soon. You will get a special icon depending on your rank and be reset to one of these levels:

The master account will go down 800LP (8 divisions)

Diamond and Platinum accounts will go down 750LP (7 divisions + 50LP)

Gold and Silver accounts will fall by 675LP (6 divisions + 75LP)

The Bronze and Iron Account will be reset to Iron IV

Currently, Runeterra’s Legend has a slight balance problem. Ionia, Shadow Isles and Frejlord dominate the top deck with their stubby units and proper removal. Ionia is the only tribe with access to Deny, the card that stops any spell, making it one of the most coveted factions in all the games. If you want to compete at the top level, you must carry the strong lackeys of Frejlord. Crowding the board with small accomplices that need to be flooded is a specialty of Shadow Isles. The constant balance patch has tried to curb this problem, but with a full release that is so close, it’s really worrying that this game is still not quite balanced.

