legends’-yudai-baba-makes-reliable-contributions-in-victory-over-skyforce

Texas legends bench manager George Galanopoulos, in his very first time at the helm, acquired the style of effectiveness from his group on Friday night time that any head mentor would be content with.

Well balanced scoring was a crucial component for the Legends in a 125-117 victory above the traveling to Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Six Legends players achieved double figures in factors in the NBA G League contest in Frisco, Texas.

Yet another Texas participant, swingman Yudai Baba, created solid contributions across the board despite finishing with no points.

The previous Alvark Tokyo standout contributed two rebounds, 3 assists, a steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench. Baba also picked up a few fouls.

The 196-cm Baba has appeared in 37 Legends games (5 starts) this year. He’s averaging six.seven points, two.seven rebounds, 1.4 helps and 1. steals.