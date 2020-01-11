Legislators are pushing for data protection

Loading...

WASHINGTON, DC (NEXSTAR) – California and Washington lawmakers are endeavoring to restrict the collection of your personal information by companies.

“Many people only sign their user agreement, but they don’t often notice what happens to their data,” said Ro-Khanna MP from California.

Congressman Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley, has put more privacy on companies like Apple and Facebook.

“You understand and want a strong data protection framework. The right to consent before data is collected. The right to know what happens to your data, ”he said.

A new California law allows users to request that the information companies collect about you be viewed and deleted. And another measure in the congress goes even further.

“It’s about the ability of third parties to really manipulate people,” said MP Zoe Lofgren, D-California. “You need to limit the type of information that can be collected.”

Rep. Lofgren’s online data protection law restricts data collection by companies, enables users to deactivate it and creates a completely new agency to enforce these rules.

“You will find a way to make money if you follow the rules,” she said. “We have to make sure that people’s security is protected.”

Carl Szabo, Vice President of NetChoice, says that stricter data collection rules could harm online business and consumers.

“We are seeing a break in the internet,” explains Szabo. “There will be unintended consequences. People will see an increase in prices or fewer offers of things that they really like. “

However, he says Congress should act to unify data protection laws nationwide.