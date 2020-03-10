Legislators Autocarentena after exposure to Coronavirus

Representatives Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Julia Brownley (D-CA) announced on Monday that they have been exposed to coronavirus.

Representatives Gaetz and Gohmert said they had been exposed to coronavirus after attending CPAC two weeks ago. Gohmert said in a statement Monday:

On Saturday night, I received a call from the house doctor to let me know that I had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at CPAC on February 27, and that a CDC senior doctor in Atlanta would call me to talk about what it was. ‘had to move on. … I and I am asymptomatic.

The Texas congressman announced that he had been authorized to return to Washington, DC.

Congressman Gohmert’s Complete Statement at # COVID19: pic.twitter.com/jv9XcNfwbv

– Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) March 9, 2020

Gaetz also said he has decided to quarantine after flying to the Air Force One with President Donald Trump.

Gaetz’s office said in a statement:

Although the deputy has no symptoms, he has received tests today and expects results soon. As per your doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, you will remain a motorhome until the 14-day period expires this week.

Deputy Gaetz was informed today that he had contacted a CPAC assistant 11 days ago, which was positive for COVID-19.

– Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) also announced that he had come in contact with coronavirus at CPAC two weeks ago. He said:

This afternoon, CPAC notified me that they discovered a photo of myself and the coronavirus-positive patient. Although I feel completely healthy and have no symptoms, I have decided to quarantine very carefully. I will follow the recommendations of the GP and my office will provide the appropriate updates.

Rep. Julia Brownley (D-CA) said in a statement that she would quarantine herself after contacting someone who was positive for coronavirus. She said:

I was informed yesterday that an individual I met with last week in DC tested positive for COVID-19. I was told that the individual is quarantined and I have informed local public health officials: “I consulted with the Physician’s Office, the CDC, the Ventura County Public Health Office and a personal physician with the illness Infectious, who said the risk of exposure to me and my staff is considered very low. However, given the significant number of constituents and other people my staff and I normally have in touch with each day that Congress is in session, I have decided to close our DC office for the week. My staff and I are working remotely to continue to serve Ventura County residents and the district offices in Thousand Oaks and Oxnard remain open.

“With utmost caution, my DC staff self-regulate and maintain social separation practices. Neither I, nor my staff, suffer any symptoms at this time,” he said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) announced Sunday that they will also quarantine after being exposed to CPAC attendees two weeks ago.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for the Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @ SeanMoran3.