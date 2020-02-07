Legislators respond to President Trump’s speeches after his impeachment

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – President Donald Trump highlighted his acquittal charges with a “celebration” at the White House on Thursday.

“That’s the bottom line,” said the president, holding up a newspaper with the story of his acquittal on the front page.

Republicans like South Carolina Congressman William Timmons said they were happy that the month-long impeachment battle was over.

“It’s just a waste of time, so I hope we can go back to work,” said Timmons.

Former Georgia pastor and congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) praised the President’s speech at prayer breakfast a few hours before his victory round at the White House.

“It was powerful to be committed to religious freedoms and to understand the role of prayer and that we are a country that embraces God,” said Hice.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was not impressed.

“He talks about things he knows little about. Belief and prayer,” said Pelosi.

In sometimes colorful language, the President thanked the followers in his speech in the White House and called out those who are not on his side.

Kellie Meyer asked Congress members if they were bothered by a speech that used an insult at some point to describe the impeachment process.

“No, because that’s the way it is,” said MP Ralph Norman (R-SC).

“Not always my style, but it’s his style and I think it’s unique to him,” added Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC).

While the impeachment process was completed, lawmakers said they were prepared for ongoing investigations.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff just tried to look for something else,” said Greg Steube (R-FL).

Indeed, House Justice Justice Jerry Nadler has announced that he wants to call former National Security Advisor John Bolton to testify before his committee.

