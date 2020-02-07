Legislature proposes helicopter safety law named after Kobe, Gianna Bryant

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Murals and monuments across Southern California today commemorate the life of Kobe Bryant. And Congressman Brad Sherman says he has another way to honor Bryant’s legacy.

“We cannot bring Kobe back. We can save many, many lives in the future,” said MP Sherman (D-CA).

He introduced a bill requiring all commercial helicopters to have an area awareness system. It warns pilots of poor visibility if they are near mountains or other hazards on their way.

“If it had been in the helicopter, maybe this disaster would have been avoided,” said Sherman.

Since 2014, the FAA has prescribed that all medical helicopters must have a warning system. However, this is optional for commercial helicopters like the one Kobe Bryant and several other passengers.

“It’s not a panacea, it doesn’t necessarily work in all environments or for all missions,” said Chris Hill, security director of the Helicopter Association International.

Hill says that terrain awareness technology will not always be helpful. Some planes only fly through mountainous areas or over skyscrapers. Hill says the warning system triggers too often in these cases.

But he says security technology is generally useful.

“Helicopter technology systems can provide the pilot with the additional information he needs to prevent an accident,” said Hill.

Ultimately, the FAA would have to enforce the new rule. The agency declined to interview the camera, but said in a statement: “It is important to note that security improvements do not just result from new rules.”

