LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters Trailer & Release Day

Warner Bros. Enjoyment has launched the trailer for LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters, arriving on Electronic starting April 28, 2020, and on Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on June 16, 2020. You can check out the trailer underneath and pre-purchase your copy in this article!

In LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters, 10-12 months-previous Billy Batson shouts a single word and, with lightning bolts flashing, he transforms into Shazam!, a total-fledged adult Super Hero. It does not get extensive for Superman, Ponder Woman, Batman and the rest of the Justice League to choose see and invite the earnest do-gooder to join the workforce. But to turn out to be a member, Billy will have to reveal his genuine id. Though fighting off the evil Mr. Thoughts and Black Adam, Billy learns that he have to trust many others – and that very little produces rely on like helping individuals in need. Join the excellent fight with this big-sized LEGO DC experience!

The unique capabilities will include things like the Teenager Titans Go! episode “Little Elvis” and Unikitty! episodes “Spoooooky Game” and “Pool Duel.”

Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings franchise, The Goonies) sales opportunities a stellar solid as the voice of title character Shazam. Astin is joined by Troy Baker (Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman: Arkham Origins) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Nolan North (Youthful Justice, Fairly Little Liars) as Superman/Clark Kent & Alfred, Grey Griffin (Scooby-Doo franchise, DC Super Hero Women) as Wonder Lady & Lois Lane, Christina Milizia (Bunsen is a Beast) as Green Lantern Jessica Cruz, James Arnold Taylor (Star Wars: The Close Wars) as The Flash & Dummy, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots) as Black Adam & Teth Adam, Fred Tatasciore (Batman Ninja) as Lobo & Oom, Ralph Garman (Family members Person) as the Wizard, Zach Callison (Steven Universe) as Billy Batson & Jimmy Olsen, Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad) as Jeepers, Dr. Sivana & Crocodile Guy, Jennifer Hale (Mass Result franchise) as Mary Batson & L.N. Ambassador, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin & Perry White, Jonny Rees (The Lion Guard) as Mr. Brain, Erica Lindbeck (DC Tremendous Hero Ladies) as Greeter & Farmer, and Josh Keaton (The Impressive Spider-Gentleman) as Executive & Terrance.

LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters is manufactured by Rick Morales (LEGO Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood) and directed by Matt Peters (LEGO DC Comics Tremendous Heroes: Aquaman – Rage of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teenager Titans Go! Vs. Teenager Titans). Liz Marshall (Unikitty!) is producer and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham By Gaslight) is co-producer. Sam Sign up and Jason Cosler & Jill Wilfert are executive producers.

