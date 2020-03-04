lego-earnings-rise,-expects-to-avoid-major-hit-from-virus

By JAN M. OLSEN

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) —

Lego reported its earnings rose last 12 months and that it has so significantly averted important damage from the new coronavirus and strategies to maintain opening shops in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Just after the Danish toy company posted Wednesday a three% increase in internet income to eight.three billion kroner ($1.2 billion), CEO Niels B. Christiansen explained the group is weathering the virus outbreak’s disruption to provide chains.

“In the shorter run, it is challenging to say, but it seems we are not that susceptible, generally since we produce regionally,” Christiansen instructed The Associated Push.

Lego provides in Mexico for its American markets, in China for its Asian marketplace and the output for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic and in Denmark.

Christiansen reported the maker of the renowned colored setting up blocks was sticking to its strategy to open an supplemental 80 shops in close to 20 cities in China, which “remains a strategic expansion marketplace.”

Lego has 570 shops all over the environment carrying the toymaker’s logo.

On leading of that, Christiansen reported Lego experienced produced its e-commerce presence on partner platforms and lately renewed its partnership with China’s tech large Tencent as element of strategies to have interaction individuals and buyers.

Lego, which is Based in Billund, western Denmark, and is the privately held, claimed its 2019 entire-calendar year profits grew 6% to 37.9 billion kroner ($5.seven billion). That is “despite sizeable investments in extensive-phrase advancement initiatives,” the CEO claimed. Lego saw client revenue globally grew 5.6% in 2019 in comparison with 2018.

“We have viewed a positive progress in sales even though other individuals experienced a negative development,” Christiansen explained.

Customer revenue grew in all markets: by single digits in The united states and western Europe and double digits in China.