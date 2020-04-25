‘LEGO Masters’ Cuties Miller & Kaitlyn Are Continue to Jointly

If you wanted some thing adorable to cheer you up this weekend, then here’s a small PSA for you: Kaitlyn Lee and Miller Keyes, who achieved whilst they were on opposing workforce on LEGO Masters, are nevertheless with each other, and are however becoming very seriously lovable on Instagram.

The pair met even though filming the very first time of the display, and surprised their workforce-mates when they exposed that they ended up a pair. They verified their connection in an interview with Television set Week last May perhaps, with Keyes stating:

“I appreciated Kaitlyn from the get started, but experienced no strategy she felt the exact. I was just taking part in it amazing I guess.”

He included:

“We kept hanging out following Kaitlyn obtained eliminated [but] just as good friends. Then [fellow LEGO Masters contestant] Cade despatched me a text stating, ‘Dude, she’s into you!’”

He advised WHO Journal that there was some confusion close to the begin of their partnership, expressing:

“We went out on a couple of dates but it was continue to form of as buddies. Then we went and experienced breakfast just one working day, and I kind of just leaned more than the desk and reported, ‘Kaitlyn, I’ve just gotta get a little something out the way. I just want to make sure… Is this… Is this a date?’ ‘And she type of reported, ‘I do not know. Is it?’ and I explained, ‘I guess it is now?!”

The pair have been alongside one another considering the fact that then. Lee explained she clicked with him from the start out, adding:

“I found he was generally really pleasurable to be around and we were being normally laughing and have a superior time. We could always uncover one thing to converse about. I guess acquiring the mutual love of LEGO and online games, it was straightforward to hold out with him.”

The two celebrated their one particular-year anniversary very last December, and posted a sequence of pretty adorable photos from a Europe journey:

The pair nonetheless show up to be heading solid, and this is absolutely the wholesome written content we will need in these troubled times.