Legos are the hottest new adult toys

Legos can help heal your sad, stressed adult soul.

Instagram / @ lego

You may remember a few years ago when adults suddenly got into coloring books. You may also remember that a sudden mass regression initially turned out to be the latest trend in mindfulness, in which adult people considered painting books as a calm, peaceful stress-relieving activity. Now other children’s toys are also trying to benefit from the excitement of wellness through rebranding for adults, including Lego.

According to the Washington Post, the popular building blocks are becoming increasingly popular among adults who find a certain calm and nostalgia when they click together building blocks.

“Adults with high-pressure jobs tell us they are using Lego to get rid of the mania at the time,” Genevieve Capa Cruz, Lego’s audience marketing strategist, told Post. “They’re looking for a relaxing, soothing experience – and they like instructions because it helps them be in the zone.”

Lego has developed adult toy kits in recent years to find a “joyful creative challenge”. New lines hope to tap into the millennial and Gen X nostalgia or wanderlust. Star Wars and Harry Potter sets have long been Lego sets Here you will also find adults who build Lego miniatures from Friends’ Central Perk Cafe or the Eiffel Tower.

The idea is to promote mindfulness by striking a balance between mental engagement and relaxation, which tends to involve repetitive but creative activities like clicking Lego blocks or completing a complicated design in a coloring book. By striking this balance, you can help stressed adults relieve stress while engaging in light creative activity.

As the brand wrote in an Instagram ad, “It’s Zen in the shape of a brick.”

Read the full story in the Washington Post