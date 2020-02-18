[LegPuppy feat. Josefin Öhrn: Secret Close friend – solitary premiere]

LegPuppy feat. Josefin Öhrn

Top secret Good friend

Released February 14th 2020

Previous year noticed LegPuppy release their second album, NDA. Now they are commencing off 2020 with a new single and particulars on a third album. Rhys Delany handles.

LegPuppy have an affinity for acquiring and collaborating with distinctive and noteworthy artists. For instance, the visitor vocals by Voi Vang on many tracks from NDA, many remixes by Russian outfit Gnoomes and now the vocal abilities of Josefin Öhrn.

The group say that the album Mirage by Josefin Öhrn + the Liberation to massive as exploring The Velvet Underground for the to start with time. Following syncing both equally Öhrn and the band’s hectic schedules, it was video game on. The song Top secret Friend arrived to be.

The track, which was manufactured by Paris Alexander, appears like it could be a Bond topic from a further earth. The Swede’s vocals fade into the blend sounding as sensual as Charlotte Gainsbourg although becoming backed by vintage LegPuppy Indietronica beats.

LegPuppy plan on releasing their subsequent album There is No Rock Stars this summertime. The group also have a few dates approaching (located underneath) with dates in Germany are to be added to their chaotic plan alongside with festival appearances and a special display for the BBC in April.

15th February @ The Marrs Bar, Worcester

28th February @ The Birds Nest, London

4th April @ Amersham Arms, London

9th Might @ The Environmentally friendly Door Keep, Brighton

29/30th May well @ Alice’s Wicked Tea Get together, Knoll Farm, Dorset

30th Oct @ Stoke Prior Athletics & Nation Club, Bromsgrove

