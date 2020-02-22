[leicester-boss-brendan-rodgers-claims-it-was-‘hugely-disappointing’-to-not-get-penalty-in-defeat-to-man-town]

Brendan Rodgers firmly thinks that Leicester have been denied a obvious penalty all through their defeat at home to Manchester City.

Leicester were crushed 1- by the reigning Premier League champions in an entertaining contest – Gabriel Jesus grabbing the winner on 80 minutes.

Getty Pictures – Getty Jesus came off the bench to get the winner for Gentleman Metropolis

However, the activity was not small of controversy with the residence aspect denied a location-kick and a golden chance to open up the scoring in the initially fifty percent.

The ball struck Kevin De Bruyne on the hand as the Gentleman City star raised his arms to prevent a James Maddison absolutely free-kick from hitting him in the face.

Sky Sports A penalty towards Gentleman City could have adjusted the program of the recreation

It is recognized VAR had a look at the incident but made a decision not to award a penalty but in the second 50 %, Metropolis were being offered a penalty when Ilkay Gundogan’s hard work struck Dennis Praet’s outstretched arm.

Sky Athletics Praet was penalised for this handball, nonetheless

Kasper Schmeichel saved Sergio Aguero’s ensuing penalty and when Rodgers experienced no issues about that getting awarded, he feels Leicester should really have had just one of their possess.

“We’re bitterly let down we did not get one thing from the sport,” Rodgers said. “It was next vs third and I imagined it seemed that level of game…

“It was quite distinct we must have experienced a penalty. Totally crystal clear, so not to get that was vastly disappointing.

“Their penalty was a penalty, Dennis had his arm in an unnatural position but it is a great save from Kasper.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Aguero looked to have wasted City’s greatest likelihood of profitable but Jesus bailed him out

“Overall we leave the match upset obtaining presented so a lot to it against a leading-course workforce. We felt we did not get the rub of the inexperienced that would have seen us get some thing from the activity.”

In the meantime, City manager Pep Guardiola praised the attitude of his gamers in particular for the way they recovered from the setback of Aguero’s miss out on.

“Don’t check with me about the angle of these men,” he claimed. “You continue to doubt what they have accomplished. These gamers in the final many years have gained 7 titles in the very last eight competitions.

“Today immediately after lacking the penalty, see the response we experienced versus an amazingly superior team, not just for the (position) they are in in the table appropriate now but they way the played in standard this period.”