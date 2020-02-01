Leicester City vs Chelsea: Player ratings

In what has been an exciting battle between two top Premier League teams, Leicester City and Chelsea have swapped two goals each for a draw. How have blues players performed?

Right from the start eleven, you could say that this game was going to be something else. Frank Lampard made a major statement by surprising Willy Caballero in place of the heavily criticized Kepa for the first time in the Premier League match. Tammy Abraham and Reece James were also selected despite their recent injury issues, and Pedro also received a questionable nod from the manager.

That being said, how did this rather surprising formation play against one of the best in the league? Let’s find out.

This decision, which will surely make the headlines, Frank Lampard’s decision to abandon Kepa will only be brought to light after the poor performance of the Argentinian. While Caballero had to come to the rescue against Jamie Vardy in the first half, his horrible error in the second half will surely be highlighted. In addition, the veteran goalkeeper just wrestled with the ball at his feet.