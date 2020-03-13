Leicester entire-again Ricardo Pereira ruled out for the relaxation of the year

Leicester proper-back Ricardo Pereira will be out for the rest of the time because of to a knee harm, boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed.

The Portugal global has suffered anterior cruciate ligament problems and is predicted to be sidelined for 4 to 6 months.

Pereira has started all but just one of the Foxes’ 29 Premier League matches so considerably this season.

Rodgers was quoted by the Leicester Mercury as declaring at his push convention forward of Saturday’s journey to Watford: “We’ve bought Ricardo Pereira who will be out for the relaxation of the time.

“He had a problem and has harm his ACL. He’s not experienced an operation. He’s just with the clinical team. It is a blow for us. It’s an opportunity for another person else. It’s a shame.

“You’ve just got to see how the participant reacts. You’re wanting concerning four to six months. That will be the time we are expecting.”

Rodgers – who has said three of his players have revealed indications of the coronavirus and are staying saved absent from the squad – also claimed that England midfielder James Maddison is established to be out “for a handful of weeks, till following the international break” owing to tightness in his calf, incorporating “it’s not too serious”.

Left-back Ben Chilwell, Maddison’s group-mate for club and nation, is offered all over again possessing returned to teaching immediately after missing Monday’s 4- get over Aston Villa simply because of a hamstring trouble.

Rodgers also claimed Jamie Vardy “had a slight knock but should be fine”. The striker came off the bench and scored 2 times against Villa to consider his Leading League targets tally to 99.