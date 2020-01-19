Leicester has lost points in MORE THAN HALF of his Premier League games since Brendan Rodgers signed his new contract

It seems that Leicester’s resurgence under Brendan Rodgers has finally stalled.

The foxes have been great since the North Irishman took charge of the club last February and captivated most of the Premier League teams while playing a lovely way of playing football.

Rodgers’ men don’t shoot all cylinders like they did earlier this season

Since Rodgers signed his new contract in early December, the form of Leicester has dropped at a worrying rate.

You have now lost points in more than half of the games since the new deal was agreed. They lost four, won three and played one of eight games in the top division.

It’s not surprising that Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy has scored too few goals.

Vardy, who has the lead with 17 goals this season, has not scored in his last three league games.

He missed two games earlier due to the birth of his child and a minor injury, which may have stopped some of his goals.

On Sunday Burnley came back to Leicester with a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

After Harvey Barnes took the lead for the Foxes, Chris Wood and Ashley Westwood’s goals in the second half sealed the much needed three points for Sean Dyche’s men.