[leicester-technique-liverpool’s-adam-lallana-about-likely-free-of-charge-transfer-as-brendan-rodgers-plots-reunion]

Leicester have approached Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana about the chance of a free transfer this summer season.

Lallana is out of deal at the end of the period and there is at the moment no indication of a new deal for the 31-12 months-outdated.

Getty Visuals – Getty Lallana has identified himself surplus to requirements at Liverpool

A variety of Premier League clubs have by now registered their desire and talkSPORT understands the Foxes have designed their fascination in Lallana acknowledged.

The England worldwide is totally free to negotiate and signal a pre-contract settlement with international clubs, which has prompted Leicester to make clear their intentions.

Gamers should have the authorization of their existing club to negotiate with other English sides prior to their agreement operates out.

Trevor Sinclair slams Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone for ‘dark arts’ strategies against Liverpool

It is thought Liverpool have built it obvious to Lallana that he won’t be offered a new deal and allowed him to begin scheduling his potential.

The midfielder was brought to Anfield by present Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers in 2014.

They worked with each other for a year prior to Rodgers was changed by Jurgen Klopp, and due to the fact then Lallana has struggled for normal begins.

On the other hand, Rodgers plainly remains an admirer of the playmaker, and is inclined to give him a further opportunity to engage in top-flight football.