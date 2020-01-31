Leicester v Chelsea and Manchester United v Wolves at talkSPORT GameDay special

The Premier League returns this weekend for the final round of games before the all-new winter break.

The winter break will get going in the next two weeks, and the top clubs will take turns to give themselves a well-deserved break.

Before that, there will be a variety of key fixtures at both ends of the table and talkSPORT will be available to bring the action back to you exclusively live.

Getty Images – Getty

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea meets Leicester this weekend

Leicester versus Chelsea

Reporting begins at 11:00 a.m. at talkSPORT (start at 12:30 p.m.)

GameDay kicks off this weekend at King Power as the four best rivals Leicester and Chelsea compete against each other.

The Foxes recovered from their recent Premier League slump when they beat West Ham last week.

But Brendan Rodgers and Co. were released from the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and have to re-form.

They meet Chelsea this weekend after the Blues have won just one of their last four league games.

These two teams split 1-1 in August after Wilfred Ndidi canceled the start for Mason Mount.

Reshmin Chowdhury, Sam Matterface and Trevor Sinclair will be available for all live and exclusive coverage from talkSPORT.

Getty Images – Getty

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester welcomes top four rival Chelsea on Saturday afternoon

GameDay Live with Adrian Durham

Reporting starts at 2.30 p.m. on talkSPORT

Adrian Durham will be your host when we take part in the six kick-off days at 3:00 p.m. this weekend.

Premier League leader Liverpool host Southampton in the traditional time window.

The relegation rivals West Ham and Brighton face each other as well as Brounemouth and Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, the hosts of Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Newcastle, meet Norwich and Everton to travel to Watford.

As soon as the full-time whistle has gone, Adrian will lead our “Full-Time Phone-In” so that you, the fans, can have a say in all the campaigns.

Getty Images – Getty

Eddie Howes Bournemouth faces a big game against Aston Villa this weekend

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Reporting starts at 2.30 p.m. on talkSPORT 2 (start at 3.00 p.m.).

In the 2019/20 season, talkSPORT 2 offers a live game every weekend at 3 p.m.

We’ll be at Vitality with Ian Danter and Perry Groves on Saturday to play a big game at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Bournemouth defeated Brighton in the league last time and are now only in the relegation zone due to the goal difference.

Aston Villa is two points and two places above the cherries, but could land in the bottom three places this weekend.

It is a real six-hand on the south coast and both will look forward to a decisive victory.

Bournemouth beat Villa in August thanks to Harry Wilson’s winner.

AFP or licensor

Ole Gunnar Solskjærs Man United will meet Wolves on Saturday evening

Manchester United against wolves

Reporting begins at 5:15 p.m. on talkSPORT (start at 5:30 p.m.).

The GameDay special ends this weekend in Old Trafford as United host Wolves.

The two teams are tied in the table, both six points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Both will still hope to be in the top four, but have struggled in the league in the past few weeks.

United and Wolves have each won only one of their last four Premier League games and drew 1-1 at Molineux in August.

Laura Woods, Clive Tyldesley and Stuart Pearce will provide you with all the information before our exclusive live commentary includes another GameDay special.

GameDay is on talkSPORT and talkSPORT 2 on Saturday as we provide LIVE comments on Premier League games in all three time slots.