[leicester-vs-male-metropolis-are-living-commentary,-kick-off-time,-team-information-and-exceptional-protection-as-struggle-for-second-heats-up]

Leicester and Manchester City proceed their struggle to end 2nd in the Premier League this weekend when they experience off at the King Power.

The pair have been Liverpool’s closet title rivals this year but the top-flight title is destined for Anfield now.

Leicester and City will be eager to protected the put as best of the rest this expression with the reigning champions four points ahead of their rivals subsequent their earn around West Ham on Wednesday.

Getty Images – Getty Guy Town supervisor Pep Guardiola will be looking to defeat Leicester this weekend

If the Foxes are to capture Pep Guardiola’s adult males, they’ll will need a big general performance on Saturday evening.

And they’ll possible have revenge on their minds obtaining missing 3-one at the Etihad in December.

talkSPORT’s GameDay special this concludes in the East Midlands this weekend as we bring you all the action from the clash completely are living.

Leicester vs Male City: How to listen

The Leading League clash will get underway at 5: 30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Whole commentary from King Electrical power will be exclusively stay on talkSPORT, with our protection setting up at 5pm.

Laura Woods will deliver you all the develop-up just before handing above to Nigel Adderley and Dean Ashton for our are living and exclusive commentary.

To tune in, just click right here for the live stream or click on the radio participant down below.

You can also hear through the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Digital Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For more information and facts about how to pay attention Live on talkSPORT click listed here.

Leicester vs Man Town: Match stats

Leicester Metropolis have misplaced five of their past 6 Premier League matches towards Manchester City (W1), profitable the other in this precise fixture last period below Claude Puel.

Person Town have lost two of their previous three away Premier League online games in opposition to Leicester (W1) owning missing none of their prior five absent games there in the Premier League (W3 D2).

Leicester have drawn back-to-back Premier League games, owning drawn just a single of their preceding 22 in the competitors (W15 L6).

In Brendan Rodgers’ 1st 14 property league game titles in demand of Leicester, the Foxes conceded just seven targets and hardly ever far more than as soon as in a match. In their last four at the King Electrical power Stadium, they’ve delivered nine targets, and more than when on a few instances.

Manchester Town have lost 4 of their 13 absent Premier League game titles this season (W8 D1), as a lot of as they had on the road in their earlier two campaigns combined (W30 D4 L4). The Citizens have not unsuccessful to rating in consecutive absent league online games because January 2017.

Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers has in no way beaten Guy Town manager Pep Guardiola in any of his earlier four meetings (D2 L2) – he’s only faced Jose Mourinho extra usually without having successful in his managerial career (six games).

This is Leicester supervisor Brendan Rodgers’ 300th top-flight match as a supervisor (197 Leading League, 103 Scottish Premiership) – Rodgers has never misplaced a household Leading League match from Manchester Metropolis (W3 D1).

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been specifically concerned in 6 aims in his previous seven Premier League appearances versus Person Metropolis (five ambitions, 1 aid). Vardy has scored much more leading-flight aims (5) towards teams managed by Pep Guardiola than any other participant across the Spaniard’s spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Person City.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy has not scored in any of his previous six Premier League games – he’d only unsuccessful to score in six of his initially 18 appearances in the levels of competition this time.

Person Metropolis striker Gabriel Jesus has scored in all a few of his Leading League begins against Leicester, with two of these strikes ending up remaining the successful aim of the match.

AFP or licensors Man City star Riyad Mahrez scored in opposition to his previous club Leicester final season

Leicester vs Man Town: Group news

Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury is suspended next his pink card in opposition to Wolves last time out.

The Foxes are set to be without having Nampalys Mendy just one once more but Wilfred Ndidi could commence.

Person City could welcome back again star wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

David Silva need to be match to make the squad in spite of a muscle harm.