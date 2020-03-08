Leigh Whannell, Jason Blum & Oliver Jackson-Cohen on The Invisible Man

Leigh Whannell and Jason Blum generally make the films they fear. Horrors and thrillers, these are movies they love, but films that keep us up. In real life, however, they are funny, two creative minds and resourceful individuals who we liked to talk to when they came to London.

We started by discussing a scene that Whannell had cut from the movie, before talking about how much he admired the work of his first wife Elisabeth Moss. Whannell also comments on the science of the movie (he also seems to be starting World War III), while Blum talks about his dynasty, and what he believes makes a good movie. Finally, we’ve been asking about Whannell’s Escape From New York remake, since we are enthusiastic fans of a project that now sounds a little unlikely.

Afterwards we had the pleasure of talking to Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the title character – a role he explains is a dream of an actor since there is not much in the film, but everyone is talking about him. He also talks about Jason Blum’s legacy in January, and commented on the success of Haunting of Hill House, confirming that they have just finished shooting season two.

Take a look at the two interviews below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGm_W480jJU (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_uZPxvDY3Us (/ embed)

Synopsis

When Cecilia’s ex-wife takes her own life and leaves her fortune, she suspects her death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn deadly, Cecilia works to show that she is being hunted by someone no one can see.

The Invisible Man is out in theaters on February 28