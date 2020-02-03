Leigh Wood promises to do better in the Golden Contract semifinals

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
13
Leigh Wood promises to do better in the Golden Contract semifinals

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

Many people thought Leigh Wood’s # GoldenContract quarter-final was the round’s performance, but the Nottingham fighter warned his rivals – insisted that you hadn’t seen anything yet.

The feather-light semi-finals and the super-light semi-finals will take place on February 21st at York Hall and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in cooperation with Matchroom Boxing and ESPN + in cooperation with Top Rank.

The remaining featherweights are Wood, Ryan Walsh, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super-light line-up includes Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.

Wood (23: 1 (13 KOs) was extremely impressive in the quarter-finals, but has now shown that he had an injured head in this fight and will be even more deadly this month’s semifinals.

Wood said: “I’m really looking forward to the semi-finals and I’m on fire. In the quarter-finals I didn’t have the preparation I wanted because of an injury, but I was determined to do what I had to do to fight this win.

“I couldn’t run a mile in this quarter-finals, so I returned to swimming and did things that I wasn’t used to. I couldn’t assess my fitness, it was an obstacle that I had to overcome. So I was proud looking to win in these circumstances.

“I don’t underestimate anyone in the quarter-finals, but the most important thing for me is to do what I do best.” Preparing for someone like me is a nightmare. How do you prepare for someone who can box, hit, fit and hit?

“Before I signed up for Dave Coldwell, I spent a lot of time in the gym, either injured or able to fight. Nothing would get in my way. Now I’m thrilled to have all these fights in a row to have.”

A huge card at York Hall later this month also includes emerging stars Elliot Whale and Indian Bassi Singh, as well as debutants Burim Ahmeti and William Hamilton.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR