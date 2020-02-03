Leigh Wood promises to do better in the Golden Contract semifinals

RINGSIDE 02.03.2020

Many people thought Leigh Wood’s # GoldenContract quarter-final was the round’s performance, but the Nottingham fighter warned his rivals – insisted that you hadn’t seen anything yet.

The feather-light semi-finals and the super-light semi-finals will take place on February 21st at York Hall and will be broadcast live by Sky Sports in cooperation with Matchroom Boxing and ESPN + in cooperation with Top Rank.

The remaining featherweights are Wood, Ryan Walsh, Tyrone McCullagh and Jazza Dickens, while the super-light line-up includes Ohara Davies, Tyrone McKenna, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori.

Wood (23: 1 (13 KOs) was extremely impressive in the quarter-finals, but has now shown that he had an injured head in this fight and will be even more deadly this month’s semifinals.

Wood said: “I’m really looking forward to the semi-finals and I’m on fire. In the quarter-finals I didn’t have the preparation I wanted because of an injury, but I was determined to do what I had to do to fight this win.

“I couldn’t run a mile in this quarter-finals, so I returned to swimming and did things that I wasn’t used to. I couldn’t assess my fitness, it was an obstacle that I had to overcome. So I was proud looking to win in these circumstances.

“I don’t underestimate anyone in the quarter-finals, but the most important thing for me is to do what I do best.” Preparing for someone like me is a nightmare. How do you prepare for someone who can box, hit, fit and hit?

“Before I signed up for Dave Coldwell, I spent a lot of time in the gym, either injured or able to fight. Nothing would get in my way. Now I’m thrilled to have all these fights in a row to have.”

A huge card at York Hall later this month also includes emerging stars Elliot Whale and Indian Bassi Singh, as well as debutants Burim Ahmeti and William Hamilton.