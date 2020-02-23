RB Leipzig’s Angelino celebrates scoring the fourth objective in the German Bundesliga match from Schalke 04 at then Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 23 — Marcel Sabitzer explained RB Leipzig will be “tough to stop” in the Bundesliga title race just after their five- thrashing of Schalke in Gelsenkirchen yesterday retained them in a position of leaders Bayern Munich.

Leipzig stayed second in the desk following their captain Sabitzer opened the scoring with a lot less than a minute long gone with a strong push.

Germany striker Timo Werner, defender Marcel Halstenberg, new signing Angelino and Emil Forsberg strike 2nd-50 % ambitions as Leipzig built on their one- midweek Champions League win at Tottenham.

It was another impressive away display screen, especially as their flight dwelling adhering to the Spurs activity was delayed in the early hrs of Thursday.

“We didn’t assume it to be so effortless following our tricky Champions League match,” admitted Sabitzer.

“But we did really nicely from the initial minute. We are likely to be tough to halt actively playing like that.”

Leipzig saved tempo with Bayern who squeezed past bottom aspect Paderborn on Friday.

Sabitzer gave Leipzig a impressive lead by smashing a lengthy-assortment shot earlier goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel.

An hour later on, Werner claimed his 21st league target of the season by rifling into the top rated corner earlier Nuebel, who will be a part of Bayern for following period.

It turned into a rout when Halstenberg headed in Leipzig’s 3rd aim on 68 minutes, then Angelino, on personal loan from Manchester City, defeat two defenders for their fourth on 81 minutes.

In the dying stages, Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku produced his fourth assist to tee up Forsberg, on for Werner, to slot household.

Haaland strikes again

Earlier, Erling Braut Haaland scored his 40th aim of the time in Borussia Dortmund’s 2- acquire at Werder Bremen.

The 19-calendar year-outdated has netted 12 moments in 8 online games considering that signing up for Dortmund for €20 million (RM90.7 million) in December.

Haaland, who scored twice in Tuesday’s Champions League previous 16, to start with-leg win above Paris Saint-Germain, also scored 28 targets for Salzburg this phrase.

Dortmund floor out a victory which remaining them 3rd soon after showing some early nerves in Bremen exactly where they crashed to a 3-2 German Cup defeat before this month.

“We allowed them almost nothing at all and managed the video game extra in the second fifty percent,” stated Dortmund midfielder Emre Can.

“Then Bremen acquired tired and we scored our targets at the suitable time.”

Centreback Dan-Axel Zagadou gave the website visitors the lead by volleying house a Jadon Sancho corner on 52 minutes.

“Another crappy objective conceded from a dead-ball situation. It is really acquiring really limited for us now,” reported Bremen’s Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen whose aspect are 2nd from bottom.

Haaland doubled the advantage by drilling Achraf Hakimi’s sq. ball into the corner on 66 minutes to rating his ninth Bundesliga target.

Following 5 straight league defeats, Bremen keep on being 17th and 5 details from safety.

They endured one more blow in the relegation struggle as Fortuna Duesseldorf, who are a spot higher than them, loved a two- acquire at Freiburg.

Fourth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach slipped six factors guiding Bayern, albeit with a recreation in hand, as Lucas Ribeiro’s injuries-time strike snatched Hoffenheim a one-one attract at Borussia Park.

Matthias Ginter experienced driven in an early opener for Gladbach, but the hosts ended up created to pay out after Alassane Plea noticed a 75th-minute penalty saved by Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Hertha routed

In spite of splashing out €77 million (RM349 million) on transfers in January, Hertha Berlin’s woeful variety continued in a five- thrashing at household to Cologne.

Hertha were introduced crashing back again down to earth right after Alexander Nouri gained his 1st game in charge adhering to Jurgen Klinsmann’s shock resignation past weekend at Paderborn.

The residence facet defended inadequately and were two- down inside 22 minutes as Jhon Cordoba scored an early double.

The Colombian striker exploited a 4-on-two problem for his very first intention and very easily escaped his marker to head in the 2nd.

Midfielder Florian Kanz added two ambitions of his have in advance of Mark Uth curled residence a free-kick 20 minutes from time as Hertha capitulated.

There was a minute’s silence at all grounds in advance of kick-off in Germany’s prime flight to honour the 9 victims of the Hanau shootings previously this week.

German Bundesliga effects yesterday

Bor Moenchengladbach one (Ginter 11) Hoffenheim 1 (Lucas Ribeiro 90+2)

Werder Bremen Borussia Dortmund two (Zagadou 52, Haaland 66)

Hertha Berlin Cologne five (Cordoba 4, 22, Kainz 62, 38, Uth 70)

Freiburg Fortuna Duesseldorf 2 (Hoffmann 37, Thommy 61)

Schalke RB Leipzig five (Sabitzer one, Werner 61, Halstenberg 68, Angelino 81, Forsberg 89)

Enjoying right now

Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg (1430), VfL Wolfsburg v Mainz (1700)

Enjoying tomorrow

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin (1930)

Played Friday

Bayern Munich three (Gnabry 25, Lewandowski 70, 88) Paderborn two (Srbeny 44, Michel 75) — AFP