RB Leipzig's Timo Werner celebrates scoring from Tottenham Hotspur February 19, 2020. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 20 ― RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner says he is very pleased to have been connected with a move to Leading League leaders Liverpool but stated he must boost to earn the appropriate to enjoy for “the best group in the world”.

The 23-12 months-old scored a penalty to give Leipzig a one- earn about Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their Champions League final 16 tie on Wednesday, taking his tally to 26 ambitions for the club in all competitions this period.

Activity Bild documented last 7 days that European champions Liverpool, who previously boast the highly effective attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, ended up fascinated in signing Werner at the finish of the campaign.

“Liverpool is the greatest team in the entire world at the moment and when you’re linked with that crew it will make me pretty happy,” the Germany international advised Viasport.

“But I know that Liverpool participate in a lot of good players and I have to strengthen myself to learn substantially far more points to get on this stage to participate in there.”

Werner also said Leipzig however had function to do to finish the work versus Spurs, who developed a extraordinary comeback get at Ajax Amsterdam in very last year’s semi-finals.

“Tottenham is a very good crew, they confirmed last 12 months that they have the mentality to arrive again in these game titles,” Werner stated. ― Reuters