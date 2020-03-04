lemoore-navy-sailor-arrested-for-sexually-assaulting-girl-at-china-peak-ski-vacation-resort

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A navy sailor from Lemoore was arrested after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman at the China Peak Mountain Resort very last thirty day period.

Fresno County sheriff’s officers say, John Burton, 39, was a resort visitor at the resort on February 17 when he identified a female was remaining on your own in a different home.

Investigators say he snuck into the victim’s space and assaulted her.

Resort workers notified the sheriff’s business office, and deputies arrested Burton for felony rape.

He was booked into the Fresno County jail but bailed out the next day.

Sheriff’s officers imagine there may possibly be extra victims and are asking any one with data to get hold of Detective Leticia Willow at 559-600-8226.

If you have information about this circumstance, you are urged to make contact with Valley Criminal offense Stoppers. You could be qualified to obtain a money reward if you deliver facts anonymously that leads to an arrest. To depart a idea, phone 559-498-7867, or fill out the kind at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.

