Lemoore police arrest two men accused of stealing household appliances from new homes

LEMOORE, California (KFSN) – Lemoore police were called to a neighborhood early Tuesday morning when new homes are under construction.

Officers learned that a suspicious white van was in the community.

They spotted the van and tried to park it.

But the driver accelerated, directing the officers on a short chase.

When the van stopped, officers arrested Guillermo Aguilar and Jesus Gonzalez, from Fresno.

Officers saw that the back of the van was filled with what appeared to be new appliances, including stoves, microwaves and HVAC units.

“So our officers already knew that these types of locations – new residential construction – were targeted for burglary,” said Lemoore police detective Jonathan Moritz. “And they called the management company to come and see if it belonged to them.”

In fact, an employee saw devices that were removed from one of their homes, which is still under construction.

Later that day, police learned that two houses under construction in a different subdivision had also been robbed.

Police obtained a warrant, searched the van, and found stolen devices at the two sites Tuesday morning.

Detectives arrested the two thieves and also linked them to two other burglaries that occurred at the end of last year in one of the same subdivisions.

They say the men would lift the devices themselves, but not very carefully, and load them into an Acura or a white pickup truck.

The detectives also suspect that the men had privileged knowledge.

“We have determined that it is a construction type van full of tools and we believe that these people can actually work in construction and that they can work on these new construction houses somewhere in the valley “said Moritz. “And maybe that’s how they know when and where to break into these houses.”

Lemoore police believe men may be responsible for burglaries at construction sites in other parts of the valley.

So they would like to hear comments from other law enforcement agencies that have similar cases.

