Lena Dunham says Jack Antonoff is ‘dear friend’: ‘I love him so much’

January 28 (UPI) – Lena Dunham expresses her love for her ex-boyfriend, singer and music producer Jack Antonoff.

Dunham, 33, said in the March issue of Cosmopolitan UK that she was in a good place with Antonoff, 35, two years after their difficult breakup.

Dunham and Antonoff gave it up in January 2018 after five years of dating. Shortly after the breakup, Antonoff was connected to Lorde, a singer and Dunham’s girlfriend.

Dunham, an actress, author, and producer who is known for developing the HBO series girlshe attributed her separation from Antonoff to her age and focus on her respective careers.

“We fell in love when I was very young,” she said. “I was 25. I look back and we had a great ride, we looked after each other, but you know what? We both started our careers and that was our real passion.”

Dunham said that she and Antonoff worked hard to save their friendship.

“The love you have for someone doesn’t go away because you don’t have it. It’s just logistical that it doesn’t work anymore. I love him so much. He is a dear, dear friend of mine. Was it easy? No, sharing life with someone is not easy, “said Dunham.

“There are definitely moments when I was cheeky, rude or cheeky, but he accepted them very well and I was able to accept his anger. What is really nice is that we don’t pretend to get dressed I don’t have this story together, but we’re ready to move forward, ”she added.

Dunham said she has been “totally single” for 14 months because she focuses on herself and her wellbeing. Dunham has struggled with health problems in recent years and has been sober for almost two years.

Dunham said she is open to dating but doesn’t think a relationship is necessary so that she can have children at some point. Regardless of her relationship status, Dunham said she would use “non-traditional” methods to become a mother because she had a hysterectomy.

“I don’t care if I’m in a relationship. Here’s the thing: when I meet someone I want to raise children with, it’s wonderful, but I’ve compromised on too many things in my life. I become don’t compromise here, “she said.

Dunham will lead the new BBC Two and HBO series Industry, The show takes place in London and follows a group of ambitious 20 year olds in the world of international finance.