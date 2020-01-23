Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo broke up after the secret wedding

January 23 (UPI) – The actress, author, and producer Lena Waithe gives up with her wife.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday that Waithe, 35, and Alana Mayo split up two months after their marriage was announced.

Waithe and Mayo confirmed the message in a joint statement to People.

“After careful thought and consideration, we decided to split up,” said the couple. “We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time.”

Wait, he said The Ellen DeGeneres Show In November, she secretly married Mayo at a trial in San Francisco.

“We sneaked in and did it, you know,” said the actress. “We have made no announcements.”

“I married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust,” she said. “(It was Mayo’s) idea of ​​how all good things are. And she just drove and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there.’ And I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.’ “

Waithe and Mayo got engaged on Thanksgiving in November 2017. Waithe said in an episode of Complex’s Shop sneakers She suggested Mayo in Tokyo and received a pair of sneakers instead of an engagement ring.

Waithe is known for creating the Showtime series The chiwhich was extended in April for a third season, and for writing the film Queen & Slim, She also played with Aziz Ansari in the Netflix series Master of none,