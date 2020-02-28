lena-waithe-denies-stealing-the-idea-for-a-new-demonstrate:-“i-would-never-ever-steal-a-different-artist’s-perform,quot

Lena Waithe has responded to recent allegations that she stole the work of author Nina Lee for Women Area, the title of her new job with Dove.

According to Waithe, she experienced never observed Lee’s perform:

“There has been an accusation that I want to tackle. In 2019, I partnered with @Dove for their #GirlsRoom venture. In advance of joining the venture, in 2017, a @Dove companion devised the title and notion on which my scripts. They led me to publish the scripts and create the information, “he tweeted.

“I have never ever viewed Nina Lee’s operate or steal another artist’s do the job. As a innovative husband or wife, I can only visualize how she must experience and I adore #Dove to give us a lot more clarity about the circumstance,” he said. and provides that she is keen to see Lee’s foreseeable future will work.

Dove also issued a statement denying any accusation of theft, but lovers are confident that the two jobs are too related to be a coincidence.

Appear at each of them beneath: